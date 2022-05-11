PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78.

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

