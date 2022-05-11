Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 67,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 229,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$27.62 million and a PE ratio of -22.00.
About Power Metals (CVE:PWM)
