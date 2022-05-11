Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 67,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 229,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$27.62 million and a PE ratio of -22.00.

Get Power Metals alerts:

About Power Metals (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.