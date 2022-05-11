Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,030 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

POWI stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $459,505.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,292 shares of company stock worth $4,186,954 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

