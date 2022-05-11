PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in April

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PSTNY remained flat at $$3.83 during trading on Wednesday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

