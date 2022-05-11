Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stake Boosted by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,549 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,411 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Poshmark by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Poshmark by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366.

Shares of POSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 1,368,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.23. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. Poshmark’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

