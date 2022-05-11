PolkaCover Hits One Day Trading Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00564480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,909.48 or 2.08742897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00031120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.60 or 0.07145690 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars.

