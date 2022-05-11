Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $504.00

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.21), with a volume of 207095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 523 ($6.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £526.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 579.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 674.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen bought 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £163,563.40 ($201,656.27). Also, insider John Mansell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.10) per share, with a total value of £288,000 ($355,073.36). Insiders have acquired 102,260 shares of company stock worth $58,245,340 over the last ninety days.

