PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Announces Earnings Results

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.52 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other PLBY Group news, CFO Lance Barton bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

