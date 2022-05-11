Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.52-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$909.8-915.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.84 million.
PLNT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. 2,159,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
