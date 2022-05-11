PIVX (PIVX) Price Down 51.7% This Week

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $229,400.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,046,867 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

