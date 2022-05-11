Piper Sandler Cuts InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target to $3.90

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InnovAge by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in InnovAge by 36.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 861,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

