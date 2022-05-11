Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$91,500.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,449,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,423,042.50.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$54,000.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$576.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

