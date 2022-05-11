Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,069 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $45,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

PDD stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $143.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

