Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $26,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 112,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $96.17 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

