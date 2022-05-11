PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the April 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

