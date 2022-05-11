PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the April 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.