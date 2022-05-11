PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Up 591.6% in April

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 591.6% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PML. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PML traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 173,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,038. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.