Pier Capital LLC Takes $434,000 Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 25.25%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.