Pier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,211 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kornit Digital worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. 806,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.