Pier Capital LLC Makes New $5.54 Million Investment in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of Stronghold Digital Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,636,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Shares of SDIG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 834,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.