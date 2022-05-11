Pier Capital LLC Has $6.85 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,919 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 2,656,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

