Pier Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,865,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,411,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 1,957,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,210,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,167,909 over the last 90 days.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

