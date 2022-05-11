Pier Capital LLC Buys 2,446 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Meritor makes up approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Meritor worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritor by 31.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 480,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Meritor by 67.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 217,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,015,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the third quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meritor by 27.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,616 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR remained flat at $$35.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,376,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

