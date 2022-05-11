Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the period. AZEK makes up about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AZEK worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after buying an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 94,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 443,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,196,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

