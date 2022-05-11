Pier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 31.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,131 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

NYSE PINS traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 13,640,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,521,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

