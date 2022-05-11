Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.02 and last traded at $57.02. Approximately 1,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 431,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,258 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,004 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

