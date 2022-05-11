Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.51% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $4,935,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $7,888,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $8,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,277. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

