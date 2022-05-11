Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 4,000 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Coherent were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Coherent by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coherent by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Coherent by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Coherent by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 183,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after buying an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $270.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,738. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.84. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.04 and a 52 week high of $278.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.