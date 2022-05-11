Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,590 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Saia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Saia by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.46.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $8.03 on Wednesday, hitting $206.46. 26,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.32. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

