Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after buying an additional 1,441,643 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,870,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Ares Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

