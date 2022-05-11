Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,267 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBAC remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,185. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

