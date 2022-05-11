Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 102,900 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 180.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.