Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.64. 2,140,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

