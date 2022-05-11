Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $6.90 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

