Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.75. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.27 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

