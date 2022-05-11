Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 192,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,532. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

