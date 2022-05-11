Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 449,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.39% of Portage Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFTA. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $779,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $604,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $8,841,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,800,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

