Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 1,245 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.5% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.75. 6,214,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,772. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

