Phoenixcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $161.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $503,008.93 and approximately $161.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,978.79 or 0.99442744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00036224 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00114035 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00199388 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00243491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00109396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,305,512 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

