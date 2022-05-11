Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0074 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $640,745.12 and $241.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,972.69 or 1.00119944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00233535 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00112283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00280238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00134148 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,300,981 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.