Phantasma Trading 48.9% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $27.71 million and $843,507.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.22 or 0.99962133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012650 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

