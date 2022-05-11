PGT Innovations (PGTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

PGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $15,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.