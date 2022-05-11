PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE:ISD opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.