PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 472.2% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GHY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,638. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

