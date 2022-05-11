Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $279.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

