PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 4.6%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.44). Approximately 1,328,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,421,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.20 ($0.46).

The company has a market cap of £294.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.46.

About PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

