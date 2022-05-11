Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PHLL opened at GBX 222 ($2.74) on Wednesday. Petershill Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 183.20 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 359.35 ($4.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 125,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($394,525.95).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.75) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

About Petershill Partners (Get Rating)

Petershill Partners PLC provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.