PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.5% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.49. 5,936,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,818. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.