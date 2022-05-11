Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.52% of Penumbra worth $55,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

PEN traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $140.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,201. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.01 and a beta of 0.61. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.47.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

