Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in April

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,025,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of Peninsula Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 940,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,253. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peninsula Energy (PENMF)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.