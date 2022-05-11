Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in April

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,025,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Shares of Peninsula Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 940,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,253. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.