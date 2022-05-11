Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

PTON stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

